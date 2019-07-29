Margaret Jeannette Van de Riet Miller, 73, of Jacksonville died July 28, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Potter's House Church.
Survivors include husband of 52 years, James E. Miller of the home; sons, Peter Wayne Miller of Cleveland, Gregory James Miller of Quincy, Illinois, John Mark Miller of Honolulu; brothers, Malcolm Van de Riet of Stephen City, Virginia, James Lee Van de Riet of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019