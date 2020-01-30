CAPE CARTERET - Margaret Tomlinson Morgan, 94, of Cape Carteret died Jan. 27, 2020 at home.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Original Freewill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial to be held Saturday at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Everett Morgan; sons, Ronald E. Morgan of North Augusta, South Carolina, Donald E. Morgan of Cape Carteret, and Timothy W. Morgan of Rolesville; sisters, Louise Barber of Silverdale, Janet Ingram of Riverdale and Peggy Gray of Newport; and brothers, Fred Tomlinson of New Bern and Lawrence Zettelmaier of Raleigh.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020