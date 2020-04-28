Margaret A. Paliotti, 88, of Surf City died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington.
Mrs. Paliottti was born in New York to the late John and Frieda Perrin and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paliotti; and their daughter, Margaret Patricia Paliotti.
Memorial services will be announced later.
Surviving; her children, Dee Dee Lloyd of Hampstead, Yogi Paliotti (Donna) and Joseph John Paliotti, all of Surf City. Five grandchildren, Gary Lloyd, Christopher Lloyd, Savannah Paliotti, John Paliotti, Jency Paliotti; four great-grandchildren, Alexsis Lloyd, Taylor Anson, Alliyah Lloyd, Ryleigh Lloyd, Hope Lloyd; niece, Barbara McNay; and her best friend of 55 years, Elma Boyle.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020