Obituary

Marguerite S. Rich (94) of Jacksonville passed away September 5, 2019 at Hospice of the Lower Cape Fear in Wilmington, NC. She was born in Richmond, VA on November 15, 1924 to the late Albert Finley Smith and Edna Lee Smith.



She married J. Hugh Rich, the love of her life and husband for more than 71 years on October 17, 1943 in Lenoir, NC. After Hugh's service as an officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II, they lived in Richmond, VA and moved to Jacksonville, NC in 1952.



She is survived by her son Hugh Rich, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Alice; daughter (Donny) Layne Sheridan and son-in-law, Al; grandson Mike Rich; niece Carolyn Craig; and nephews Tom Triplett, Clyde Triplett, Jr. and James Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Louise and brother Cecil.



Marguerite was a warm, caring person who treated everyone she knew with respect and in turn was loved and respected by all who knew her -friends, family, co-workers and those she interacted with daily. She was an animal lover who got great joy in her final years by spoiling her chihuahua, Rascal.



After raising her children, she went to work as a real estate agent for Century 21, Barbara Buck Realty where she earned many sales awards.



Marguerite was active in many local organizations. A strong believer in the power of education, she served as a trustee of Coastal Carolina Community College for 24 years. When the College established a scholarship in her name, she loved reading letters from students who were awarded the scholarship and was very proud of their achievements. She was a former trustee and active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served on many committees. She was also a member of the Jacksonville Host Lions Club, and an active member of one of her favorite clubs, the Gardenerettes, for over 50 years.



After her family, Marguerite's first love was golf. She shared her passion for the game by teaching her daughter and grandson how to play. She was an active member of the Ladies Golf Association at Jacksonville Country Club and carried a mid-teens handicap. Her competitive spirit came to the fore when competing in tournaments (or even when betting for nickels and dimes.)



Visitation and funeral service at Trinity United Methodist Church will be on held on Wednesday, September 11, visitation at 1:00 pm and funeral service at 2:00 pm. After the funeral, an internment service will be held at Onslow Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Marguerite Rich Scholarship Fund at Coastal Carolina Community College.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, who provided such loving care and support to Marguerite and her family.

