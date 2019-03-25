Stella - Marguerite Smith Swinson Smith, 94, died at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Lee and her husband Henry Swinson. Surviving are her husband, Marvin Smith of Stella; her daughter, Donna Lee of Hubert; her sisters, Kathleen Brown of Mocksville and Mary Wood of Stella and her grandchildren, Sylvia Kaitlyn Willis, Ashlyn Nicole Willis and Michael Dwight Barbour.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Sayland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Wetherington Family Cemetery in Stella.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences by be sent to Saylandfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019