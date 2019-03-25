Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Smith. View Sign



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Lee and her husband Henry Swinson. Surviving are her husband, Marvin Smith of Stella; her daughter, Donna Lee of Hubert; her sisters, Kathleen Brown of Mocksville and Mary Wood of Stella and her grandchildren, Sylvia Kaitlyn Willis, Ashlyn Nicole Willis and Michael Dwight Barbour.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Sayland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Wetherington Family Cemetery in Stella.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences by be sent to

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.

Stella - Marguerite Smith Swinson Smith, 94, died at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City on Saturday, March 23, 2019.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Lee and her husband Henry Swinson. Surviving are her husband, Marvin Smith of Stella; her daughter, Donna Lee of Hubert; her sisters, Kathleen Brown of Mocksville and Mary Wood of Stella and her grandchildren, Sylvia Kaitlyn Willis, Ashlyn Nicole Willis and Michael Dwight Barbour.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Sayland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Wetherington Family Cemetery in Stella.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Online condolences by be sent to Saylandfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close