Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Blankenship. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born 7 November 1936 in Jerez, Spain to Jose Rodriguez de Medina Lopez and Nicolasa Lopez Diaz. She married Jackie Lee Blankenship on June 15, 1962.

She was passionate about her children; Jack Jr., Maria, Pamela, and Lisa and made every effort to provide all that was possible. Her love was especially evident in her continuous efforts to feed her children and any friends that were visiting. Her hobby of knitting and crocheting were admired by all and valued during cooler temperatures.

For many years Maria worked at Britthaven Nursing Home and Camp Lejeune Middle School as a dietician. Again her passion for children and feeding people found a perfect atmosphere. Many faculty and students recognized and thanked her long after her retirement.

Maria is survived by her husband, Jackie Blankenship; her son, Jack Jr. and his wife, Betty; her daughters, Maria Normandeau and her husband, Paul, Pamela Collins, and Lisa Schellhas and her husband, Drew. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. All of which she loved and cared for deeply.

A special note of the care and compassion provided by her sister-in-law, Patricia Smith, who moved in after Maria had suffered two strokes and provided in home care around the clock until her passing.

Please join us in celebrating her life between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville. A Funeral service will be conducted at Infant of Prague at 11 a.m. March 5, 2020.

Condolences may be left for the family at

Maria Josefa Blankenship, age 83, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020.She was born 7 November 1936 in Jerez, Spain to Jose Rodriguez de Medina Lopez and Nicolasa Lopez Diaz. She married Jackie Lee Blankenship on June 15, 1962.She was passionate about her children; Jack Jr., Maria, Pamela, and Lisa and made every effort to provide all that was possible. Her love was especially evident in her continuous efforts to feed her children and any friends that were visiting. Her hobby of knitting and crocheting were admired by all and valued during cooler temperatures.For many years Maria worked at Britthaven Nursing Home and Camp Lejeune Middle School as a dietician. Again her passion for children and feeding people found a perfect atmosphere. Many faculty and students recognized and thanked her long after her retirement.Maria is survived by her husband, Jackie Blankenship; her son, Jack Jr. and his wife, Betty; her daughters, Maria Normandeau and her husband, Paul, Pamela Collins, and Lisa Schellhas and her husband, Drew. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. All of which she loved and cared for deeply.A special note of the care and compassion provided by her sister-in-law, Patricia Smith, who moved in after Maria had suffered two strokes and provided in home care around the clock until her passing.Please join us in celebrating her life between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave, Jacksonville. A Funeral service will be conducted at Infant of Prague at 11 a.m. March 5, 2020.Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close