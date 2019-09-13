Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Harrison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Maria Cushman Harrison passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 27, 2019, at the age of 88.

She was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on June 16, 1931, the oldest child of William David Cushman and Fanny Moore Cushman. She married Lucius Ashton (Ash) Harrison Jr. (d. 2000) in 1950, and is survived by their seven children and spouses: Buck Harrison (Peg), Susan Wheeler, David Harrison (Jeanette), Irene Chandler, Randolph Harrison (Jeanne), Ben Harrison (Libby Clarke), and Anne Cotter (Bill); 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Harrison is also survived by her two beloved sisters, Martha and Lucy, her sister-in-law Susan Cushman, three nieces, and numerous close cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy. Mrs. Harrison was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and a life-long lover of opera and classical music, especially that of J.S. Bach and other Baroque era composers. Singing in church choirs from an early age, she was an accomplished pianist and passed on her appreciation of music (shared with her husband) to her children. Mrs. Harrison was also a passionate Anglophile and avid reader, a major league baseball fan, and later in life, a follower of European football (soccer). As a military wife and mother, Mrs. Harrison moved with her husband and family to various duty stations in Virginia, California, and, ultimately, North Carolina. She and her husband Ash settled in Jacksonville, North Carolina, following his retirement. There, Mrs. Harrison was an active member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church and served on the Altar Guild for many years. She spent countless hours in her bountiful garden on Northwoods Drive, often with friends, children, and grandchildren. Following her husband's passing and a later decline in her own health, Mrs. Harrison lived the last years of her life in Virginia Beach, closer to many of her children. She cultivated warm friendships with both residents and staff at the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.

A memorial service will be held in Salem, Virginia, in coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Harrison's name to Public Radio East (North Carolina) or the Hospice Foundation of America. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family in care of Susan Wheeler, 840 Jamestown Crescent, Norfolk, VA 23508, or online at

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019

