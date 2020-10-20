Marian Berry

Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS - Marian Ernestine Berry, 91, of Richlands, died Oct. 17, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with interment following at Saunders Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Robert E. Berry, Aaron Berry, Belinda Berry, Williams Berry, all of Richlands, Gloria Arnold of Jacksonville, Wanda Booker of Gates; sister, Janet F. Humphrey of Landover, Maryland; and brother, James Berry Sr. of Richlands.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



