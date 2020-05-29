Marian Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Marian Gail Jones, 64, of New Bern died May 28, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Services and burial will be private.
Survivors include brothers, John Harold Jones, Leslie Hugh Jones, both of Newport.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved