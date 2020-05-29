Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Marian Gail Jones, 64, of New Bern died May 28, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Services and burial will be private.

Survivors include brothers, John Harold Jones, Leslie Hugh Jones, both of Newport.

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.





