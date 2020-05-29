Marian Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Marian Gail Jones, 64, of New Bern died May 28, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Services and burial will be private.
Survivors include brothers, John Harold Jones, Leslie Hugh Jones, both of Newport.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved