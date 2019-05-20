MAYSVILLE - Marie DeLoatch Adams, 91, of Maysville died May 19, 2019, at Brook Stone Living Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Maysville with burial following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include daughters, Sallie Kelly of Wellington, Florida, Joan Weber of West Palm Beach, Florida; and brother, J.B. DeLoatch of Thomaston, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019