Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marie's life story with friends and family

Share Marie's life story with friends and family

BEULAVILLE - Marie Kennedy, 89, of Beulaville died June 24, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include brother, Rayford Kennedy of Warsaw.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store