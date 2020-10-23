Marie D. Manuel, went to be with our Lord on October 20, 2020.

She was born in Bayou Current Louisiana on September 14, 1934, to Dewey and Mary Dupuy. In the mid 40's the family moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where she met and married Kallen Manuel and they started their military life with the United States Marine Corps together.

Marie was, first and foremost a loving and giving parent and grandma, avid gardener and she was well known in the community for her generosity. No one was a stranger to her, upon first meeting Marie you fell in love with her.

She was a member of Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Jacksonville and through her service there she became a volunteer at the Soup Kitchen which was her favorite "job."

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Dupuy; her brother, NJ Dupuy; and her husband, Kallen.

She is survived by her sisters, Lucille Phelps and Theresa Erbelding and husband Fritz; her son, Darrell Manuel and wife Terese; daughter, Susan Manuel, sons, Carl Manuel and Michael Manuel; nine granddaughters and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 at Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Graveside service will follow at noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Onslow Community Outreach, 600 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.





