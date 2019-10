Marie Raynor Sides, 81, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehab of Goldsboro.The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Church of Christ on Roosevelt Road with Ron Edwards and Pete Lowery officiating.Marie is preceded in death by her grandson, Caleb Sides; sister, Shirley Ingram; and brothers, Ennis Raynor, James Raynor, Kenneth Earl Raynor, and Maurice Raynor.She is survived by her son, Jack Sides and wife Tonia of Jacksonville; daughters, Sandi Sides of Sneads Ferry, Kim Sides Lane of Goldsboro, and Deanna Sides Blizzard of Sneads Ferry; brother, Ronnie Raynor and wife Patsy of Jacksonville; sister, Ramona Cahill and husband Pat of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Candace Edwards, Cynthia Irons, Brittany Terrones, Kurtis "WithaK" Quinton, Joshua Lane, Hannah Lane, Kristen Adams, Ryan Blizzard, and Meggan Sides Edens; 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.