Marie Raynor Sides, 81, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 20, 2019, at Willow Creek Nursing and Rehab of Goldsboro.
The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Church of Christ on Roosevelt Road with Ron Edwards and Pete Lowery officiating.
Marie is preceded in death by her grandson, Caleb Sides; sister, Shirley Ingram; and brothers, Ennis Raynor, James Raynor, Kenneth Earl Raynor, and Maurice Raynor.
She is survived by her son, Jack Sides and wife Tonia of Jacksonville; daughters, Sandi Sides of Sneads Ferry, Kim Sides Lane of Goldsboro, and Deanna Sides Blizzard of Sneads Ferry; brother, Ronnie Raynor and wife Patsy of Jacksonville; sister, Ramona Cahill and husband Pat of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Candace Edwards, Cynthia Irons, Brittany Terrones, Kurtis "WithaK" Quinton, Joshua Lane, Hannah Lane, Kristen Adams, Ryan Blizzard, and Meggan Sides Edens; 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019