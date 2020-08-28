Marinda Vann

Or Copy this URL to Share

MAGNOLIA - Marinda Beatrice Southerland Vann, 97, of Magnolia, died Aug. 23, 2020, at home.

Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include children, William Bernard Vann, Dean Sylvester Vann, Pattie Mae Vann, Willie Inez Vann, all of Magnolia, Steed Lemonte Vann of Goldsboro, Geneva Faison, Arletha Gillespie, both of Kenansville, Evelyn Jean Vann of Durham, Annie Vann Kenan of Warsaw.

Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



