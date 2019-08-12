Marion Liane Gemske, 74, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 11, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Services will be private per family request.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph "Joe" Gemske; parents, Bodo and Franzko Wustenhofer; daughter, Liane Thompson; and sons, Mario Snavely and Edward Earl Lewis II. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Snavely and LauraLee Lewis, both of Newport; sons, Earl Edward Lewis of Lexington, KY and Jerry Snavely of Newport; sister, Regina Beaty of Augusta, GA; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019