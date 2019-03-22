Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Koneska Bennett. View Sign

November 8, 1934 – February 20, 2019

Marion Koneska Bennett, 84, a 35-year resident of Cape Carteret, NC, who recently moved to Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at The Bridge at Lake Point Landing with her family by her side.

Born in Philadelphia, PA; she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Koneska. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Bennett in 2003.

Marion was employed for many years in the hotel industry and was a devout Catholic. She was an avid golfer in her younger years and enjoyed playing bridge. She volunteered for many years with St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC. Marion had a fantastic sense of humor along with being very social, so making friends came easily for her. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Gilligan (William) of Lake Keowee, SC, Andrea Childers (Paul) of Rougemont, NC, Frank Bennett (Robin) of Hendersonville, NC and John Bennett (Amelia) of Manteo, NC; grandchildren, Blake Bennett, Mallory Bennett, Katherine Childers, Margaret Childers, Alannah Bennett and Dylan Bennett; and great-grandchildren, Gavin and Addison Bennett.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC.

