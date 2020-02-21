HOLLY RIDGE - Marion Monroe Norris, 69, of Holly Ridge died Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pentecostal Holiness Church, Sneads Ferry.
Survivors include son, Samuel Norris; daughter, Tonia Sue Martin, both of Sneads Ferry; brothers, Carroll Norris of Holly Ridge, John Norris, Charles Norris, Franklin Norris, all of Sneads Ferry; and sister, Johanna Norris of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020