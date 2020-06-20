Marjorie Sloop
Margie C. Sloop, 82, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, in St. Cloud, Florida.
Margie retired from Stanadyne Corporation in 2000, after 23 years of employment and relocated to Florida in January 2010 to live out her retirement years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles in 2018; her mother, two sisters and two brothers. She leaves behind her two daughters, Jan (Dale) Riggs and Pamela Searcy, all of Kissimmee Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
9103472595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
