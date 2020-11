Or Copy this URL to Share

CAPE CARTERET - Mark Archangelo Bricker, 55, of Cape Carteret died Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, Kristen A. Viszneki-Bricker; and sons, Joseph Paul Bricker, Maximus Anthony Bricker, all of the home.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



