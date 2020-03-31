Richlands - Mark Anthony Graham Jarman, of Richlands, was taken home to be with our Heavenly Father Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born May 1, 1985.
He is survived by his nineyear old daughter, Natalie Jarman; mother, Donna Watkins Anstead; father, Mark Jarman; wife, Lisa; sisters, Amanda Phillips and husband Daniel, Emily Traub and husband Brandon; nieces, Amelia and Kennedy; and nephews, Beau, Finn, and Brandon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020