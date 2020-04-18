Mark Henry Kendall, 61, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020.
He was born on February 16, 1959, in Clarkson, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Corrine Kendall; and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his siblings, David Kendall and wife Pam, Anne Koonce and husband James, Connie Cole and husband Rodney, Kathy Sanderson and husband Robert, Charles Kendall, and Robert Kendall. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; his dog, Tootie; and two children.
A private memorial will be held by his family later this year in Bryson City, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020