Hubert - Jonathan Mark Lane, 47, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
He had worked as a professional glazier with Gause Glass Company. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Thomas Edward Crabtree III.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church with visitation following service. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia Anne Crabtree and stepfather, Thomas E. Crabtree Jr. of Swansboro; father, Carl Jackson Lane of Mount Olive; daughter, Mallory Gray Lane of Swansboro, son, Jeffrey Smith of Beulaville; brother, Carl Jeffery Lane of Jacksonville; half-sister, Virginia Katherine Crabtree of Hubert; and his fiancé, Tammy Kay Southard of Hubert.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in memory of Mark, to the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences by be sent to Saylandfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019