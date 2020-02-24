Mark Wayne O'Neil, 65, of Jacksonville died Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at McAllister Memorial Garden.
Survivors include wife, Wilma of the home; son Mark Jr.; sisters, Mary Bell Cummings, Gloria McAllister, Willie Saunders, Carolyn " Moody" Cozine, all of Jacksonville, Shirley Long of Astoria, New York; and brothers, Richard McAllister, Lewis McAllister, Ricky Hunter, all of Jacksonville, James Henry "Curly" McAllister of Greensboro.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020