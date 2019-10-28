CAPE CARTERET - Mark Warren Springfield, 46, of Cape Carteret, died Oct. 23, 2019, at UNC Medical Center.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mildred Catholic Church, Swansboro.
Survivors include mother, Margaret Warren Springfield of the home; brothers, Kirk Springfield of Williamsburg, Virginia, Michael Springfield of Cape Carteret, Daniel Springfield of Nicaragua.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019