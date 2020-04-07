SWANSBORO - Marsha Little Burns, 42, of Swansboro died April 3, 2020, at her home.
Services will be private.
Survivors include husband, Johnny Ray Burns Sr. of the home; daughters, Caroline and Elizabeth Lanier of Swansboro; mother and stepfather, Robin and Jimmy White of Seaboard; father and stepmother, Mickey and Melanie Little of Emerald Isle; step children, Johnny Burns Jr. of Swansboro, Brandi Karpovich of Midway Park; brothers, George Little of Emerald Isle, David Hall of Danville, Virginia; and sister, Amy Polk of Roanoke Rapids.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020