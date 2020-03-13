Marshall Futrelle

Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC
28574
(910)-324-5045
RICHLANDS - Marshall Ray "Jack" Futrelle, 68, of Richlands died March 12, 2020, at Premier Nursing and Rehab Center.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Futrelle family cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Mendy Futrell of Carthage; sister, Sherry Hines of Richlands; and brothers, Martin Futrelle of Chinquapin, Marcus Futrelle of Richlands.
The family will receive friends following service at the home.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
