Martha Ramona Barrows, 89, of Jacksonville died May 30, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be private.

Survivors include daughter, Lee Barrows of Jacksonville; and sons, George Barrows of Jacksonville and Daniel Barnes of Eastover, South Carolina.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



