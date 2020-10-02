Martha Phoebus

Jacksonville, NC -- Martha Sue Johnson Phoebus reached the finish line of this life on September 27th, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.
Sue spent her life in the service of others as a Mother, Teacher, Advocate, and Friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Morgan; son, John; sister, Jennie Rains, and through the countless lives she touched during her time here on earth. A memorial for Sue is currently being planned, the dates of which will be posted at a later time. As Sue loved her students, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Sue Phoebus Scholarship Fund to benefit students at Southwest High School. This can be done via venmo at @Polly-Blake or Paypal to Polly Blake. We thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.