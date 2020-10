Martha Phoebus

Jacksonville, NC -- Martha Sue Johnson Phoebus reached the finish line of this life on September 27th, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.Sue spent her life in the service of others as a Mother, Teacher, Advocate, and Friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Morgan; son, John; sister, Jennie Rains, and through the countless lives she touched during her time here on earth. A memorial for Sue is currently being planned, the dates of which will be posted at a later time. As Sue loved her students, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Sue Phoebus Scholarship Fund to benefit students at Southwest High School. This can be done via venmo at @Polly-Blake or Paypal to Polly Blake. We thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.