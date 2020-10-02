1/
Martha Phoebus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacksonville, NC -- Martha Sue Johnson Phoebus reached the finish line of this life on September 27th, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.
Sue spent her life in the service of others as a Mother, Teacher, Advocate, and Friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter, Morgan; son, John; sister, Jennie Rains, and through the countless lives she touched during her time here on earth. A memorial for Sue is currently being planned, the dates of which will be posted at a later time. As Sue loved her students, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider making a donation to the Sue Phoebus Scholarship Fund to benefit students at Southwest High School. This can be done via venmo at @Polly-Blake or Paypal to Polly Blake. We thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved