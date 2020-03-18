Martha Ellen Piatt joined the angels on March 14, 2020, after a debilitating illness.
She was the devoted wife of Robert H. Piatt, deceased, mother of Robert Alan Pethtel, Debra Sue Pethtel, deceased, and Janice Piatt Taylor. Also, survived by grandson, Kevin Charles Pethtel, great-granddaughters, Emma and Aria, granddaughter, Kristin Nicole Kilgore, and great-grandson, Nicholas Kilgore Conover, she was loved by all who came in contact with her.
At the request of family, there will be no memorial service at this time. You may inquire concerning future arrangements through the family. May she rest in peace.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020