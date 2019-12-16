Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin "Bobby" Leo Goodson, 73, of Beulaville, NC, was received by his Heavenly Father Thursday, December 14, 2019, at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC.

Bobby was born December 28, 1945, in Chiefland, Florida; to Theodore Roosevelt (T.R.) Goodson and Louise "Hattie" Ventry Goodson. Bobby's father was a second generation logger who moved to NC in the early 1950s. Bobby, along with his six brothers continued the tradition by becoming third generation loggers.

Bobby and Connie "Jo" Mobley Goodson, of Chinquapin, NC, were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 15, 1986. They built their life together in Jacksonville, NC but moved to Beulaville, NC in 2008. In conjunction with his logging job, Bobby and Connie owned and operated East Coast Limestone rock quarry in Maple Hill, NC for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, T.R. and Louise Goodson; and three brothers, Kenneth, Randy, and Harrell Goodson.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Connie; three children, Mike Goodson and his wife Cathy Goodson, of Jacksonville, NC; Bobby Goodson and his wife Lori Goodson of Jacksonville, NC; and Ashley Goodson Wells and her husband Chris Wells of Wilmington, NC. Bobby was blessed with seven grandchildren, Justin Goodson (wife Bethany Goodson), Jason Straughan (wife Dana Straughan), Brittany Goodson Sweet, Jordan Lyles (husband Billy Lyles), Kaylea Goodson, Kara Goodson, and Ryman Wells. Big Bobby, as he was known by his family, was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Garrett Goodson, Gavin Goodson, Abigail Sweet, Emma Goodson, Addison Sweet, Lincoln Sweet, Gideon Sweet, Reid Straughan and another one on the way.

Also surviving are his brothers, Raymond Goodson, Allen Goodson and Donald Goodson, all of Jacksonville, NC; as well has his three sisters, Edna Barnes of Virginia, Shirley Robertson of Virginia and Alma Lee Campbell of Pennsylvania.

Bobby was known as a true southern gentleman because of his kindness to all and unwavering love for his family. His strong work ethic showed in his passion for logging and at the quarry. When he wasn't working, you could often find him at the Kettle drinking coffee and talking junk about "how bad those Fords where whippin' up on those Chevys."

Upon moving to Beulaville, the Lord led Bobby and Connie to a new church family at Sandy Plains Free Will Baptist Church in Pink Hill, NC.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, also at Jones Funeral Home. Marvin "Bobby" Leo Goodson will be laid to rest in Onslow Memorial Park directly after Wednesday's service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandy Plains Free Will Baptist Church Benevolence fund to help support local families in need. Donations can be mailed to 949 NC HWY 241, Pink Hill, NC 28572 or online at

Condolences may be left at



