Marvin Hugh "Jake" Manning, 89, of Richlands, passed away at Duke Medical Center on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Marvin was a family man and a farmer at heart. After many years of tending to his family farm he went to work at the Agricultural Extension Agency of Onslow County. He started as a field representative and worked his way up to manager of the same agency office. He also served on the Jones-Onslow EMC for many years as treasurer. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Manning; parents, Fowler and Rosa Lee Manning; brothers, Harvey "Billy" Manning, Dan Manning; and sisters, Lucy Brown, Leona Manning.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Frances Murphy (Bobby) of Richlands; sons, Stuart Manning of Arkansas, Dennis Manning of Richlands; sister, Alyce Horne of Chinquapin; grandchildren, Ashley Murphy, Gina Manning, Dana Manning, Robert Murphy (Jayna), and great-grandchildren, Christopher Murphy, Jonathan Murphy, and Reese Murphy.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The funeral service will follow, starting at 6 p.m. A private burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Fowler Manning Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral, Jacksonville.

