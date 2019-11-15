WALLACE - Marvin Nathan Scott Sr., 67, of Wallace died Nov. 12, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Pleasant Holiness Church, Wallace with interment following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Roberta Scott of the home; son, Marvin Scott Jr. of Chinquapin; daughters, Shekemia Williams of Castle Hayne, Catyra Scott of Rose Hill; brother, Joe Scott of Butner; and sisters, Margaret Hand of Philadelphia, Lynette Van of Warsaw, Barbara Key of Burgaw.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019