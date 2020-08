Or Copy this URL to Share

HARKERS ISLAND - Marvin L. Styron.,83, of Harkers Island died July 31, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.

Survivors include wife, Lee Styron; sons, Marvin B. Styron, Eddie K. Styron, all of Harkers Island; daughters, Sherri Styron of Havelock, Lavonne Morris of Newport; step daughter, Paula Midgett of Otway.





