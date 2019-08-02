Mary Francis Adams, 76, of Jacksonville died July 28, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include husband, Richard Lenor Adams of the home; sons, Richard A. Adams of Jacksonville, Robert L. Howard of Durham, Tony R. Bell of Wilmington, Tony Lewis of Fayetteville; and daughters, Pamela Diaz of Wilmington, Rhonda Washington of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019