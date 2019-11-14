Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Andrews. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert - Mary Bell Andrews went to be with our Lord on November 14, 2019.

Mary was born on July 27th, 1931, near Bear Creek, NC.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. Greg Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church cemetery in Swansboro.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert J. Andrews Sr.; son, Robert J. Andrews Jr. and his wife Deon Andrews; grandsons, Robert J. Andrews III, and R.J. Brown; granddaughters, Breann Taylor and her husband, Michael and Aubrey Schipper and her husband Eddie; great-grandsons, Christian Taylor, Bradley Taylor and Jackson Taylor; great-granddaughter, Emory Brown. Mary is also survived by her sister, Billie Mae Howard and her husband Rommy Howard.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frazier Bell and her father William F. Bell Jr.; brothers, William Maxwell Bell, Cyrus Adrun Bell, Donald Wallace Bell, Daniel Bell, Paul Leavus Bell; and her sister, Elizabeth Bell Martin.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed every minute of every day, but our loss is heaven's gain.

The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.

Internet condolences may be sent to the family at



