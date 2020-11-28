1/
Mary Annette (Kellum) Bright
Mary "Annette" Kellum Bright, 84, of Jacksonville, NC passed away on November 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lewis, her three sons Danny (Lydia), Marty (Sandra), and Kevin (Jaime); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th at White Oak Community Church in Maysville, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, NC.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
