Mary Catherine (Basden) Barbee, 102, of Richlands, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Known popularly as "Miss Catherine," she was born December 26, 1916, in Onslow County to Roland Winford and Katie (Pollard) Basden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ormond, who served the community for years as an Onslow County Commissioner. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Bonnie Bruce Baysden and Roland Winford Basden Jr.; and her two sons, Kenneth Ormond and Kelly Reid Barbee.

She is survived by a sister, Madge (Basden) Huffman; two sons, Furman Craig Barbee and wife Elaine and Neil Russell Barbee and wife Faye; and two daughters-in-law, Kenneth's widow Shirley Barbee, and Reid's widow Darlene Barbee. Miss Catherine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She also had one step-grandchild, one step great-grandchild, and one step great-great grandchild.

She became a member of Richlands United Methodist Church on July 7, 1946, where she was not only active in the United Methodist Women organization, but also instrumental in establishing the Thrift Store. She was a talented seamstress and craftsperson whose last project was to create handbags from plastic grocery bags; which were then sold at the Thrift Store or gifted to friends and family. Miss Catherine also served as a pink lady at Onslow Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She was a kind and caring person, sharing her love with all those she came in contact with and known by all to be a soft-spoken and gracious Southern lady.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Richlands. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the service following at 3 p.m. The service will be presided over by Mike Nelson of Richlands United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Barbee Cemetery on Koonce Fork Road.

