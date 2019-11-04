Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bergazzi. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary



She is survived by her loving husband, Wesley; daughter, Sara; son, Michael, and his wife, Danica Neddenien; and sister, Phyllis Hodgkins, and her husband, Rich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Joyce Powell; and nephew, Richard Hodgkins III.

Mary was born in Bridgeport, CT, on August 22, 1953. She was raised in nearby Shelton, and later attended the University of Connecticut.

Her adventurous spirit inspired her to move across the country in her early 20s. She met her future husband in Portland, OR, and would spend the better part of the next two decades traveling the world, courtesy of the United States Navy.

From San Diego to Japan, Virginia to Annapolis, Mary embraced her role as the wife of a naval officer, which often required her to raise a family on her own, in addition to providing guidance and comfort to other military spouses. She made many lifelong friends during this journey.

After the family transitioned to civilian life, Mary spent time as a substitute middle school teacher, and was a tireless volunteer and cheerleader for school-related events and efforts in Woodbridge, VA, and Stafford, VA.

She was a devout member of the United Methodist Church, and enjoyed the faith and fellowship she found in multiple congregations. She taught Sunday school when she was younger, and later found a calling visiting sick and elderly members of the church.

She loved dogs, especially her poodle and basset hounds. She also enjoyed spending her retirement years in a beach community where she had many good friends and neighbors.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, 407 Hammocks Road, Swansboro, NC.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC. There will be a gathering afterwards at the church. An inurnment will take place at the United States Naval Academy at an unspecified date.

In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations be made to the cancer programs at Carteret Hospital:

Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



