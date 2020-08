Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Gene Bertrand, 91, of Jacksonville died Aug. 15, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.

Survivors include son, Mike Bertrand of Jacksonville; and sister, Faye Bussey of Grovetown, Georgia.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



