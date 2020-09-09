Mary Bowers

Mary Jewel Bowers, 94, of Maysville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas Bowers and wife, Peggy; grandson, Robert Bowers; granddaughter, Crystal Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Nolan Bowers and Caroline Bowers and sister, Gladys Looney.

Mary will be remembered as a dedicated spouse, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Although she will be greatly missed her legacy will live on through her greatest joy: her family.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday September 14, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store