KENANSVILLE -- Mary Frances Tyler Brown, 92, of Kenansville, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Kenansville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel, 472 Wells Town Rd. in Rose Hill.
She is survived by one son, Gregory Jennings of Rose Hill; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of her niece, Josephine Miller, at 225 West Ridge St. in Rose Hill.
