Mary Irene Cahoon, 60, of Vanceboro died Feb. 6 at Carolina East Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary's Chapel Christian Church, 3750 Mary's Chapel Church Rd. Aurora,
Surviving are her son, Michael Caswell of Aurora; daughter, Amy Merchel of New Bern; sisters, Angela Fillingame of Vanceboro and Evelyn Wheeler of New Bern.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019