Mary Cahoon

Obituary

Mary Irene Cahoon, 60, of Vanceboro died Feb. 6 at Carolina East Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary's Chapel Christian Church, 3750 Mary's Chapel Church Rd. Aurora,
Surviving are her son, Michael Caswell of Aurora; daughter, Amy Merchel of New Bern; sisters, Angela Fillingame of Vanceboro and Evelyn Wheeler of New Bern.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Funeral Home
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Funeral Home Details
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
