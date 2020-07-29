Mary Cummings

Mary Bell Cummings, 94, of Jacksonville died July 26, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Helen Jones, Barbara Cummings, Arthur Cummings, Patricia Graham, Pamela Lee, Garry Perry, all of Jacksonville, Linda Phillips of Brooklyn, New York; brothers, Richard McAllister, Lewis McAllister; sisters, Baby Ruth O'Neal, Gloria Murrell, all of Richlands, Shirley Long of New York City, Willie Saunders, Yvonne Fonville, both of Jacksonville.

Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home.





