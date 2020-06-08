BEULAVILLE - Mary Horne Edwards, 90, of Beulaville died June 6, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. June 8 at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, James Roland Edwards of Beulaville; son, Terry Edwards of Wilmington;daughter, Kim E. Taylor of Apex; and sister, Betty Jo Frazelle of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.