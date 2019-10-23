Mary Anderson Eslick, 65, of Jacksonville died Oct. 19, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Howard F. Eslick of the home; son, Chase Eslick of Jacksonville; mother, Martha Anderson of Saluda; brother, Lani Anderson of Asheville; and sisters, Lehua Anderson of Coral Springs, Florida, Stoney Anderson of Winter Park, Florida.
The family will receive friends one hour and a half before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019