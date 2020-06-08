Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Therese Futrell, 71, of Jacksonville died June 6, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include husband, Carl Kenneth Futrell; sisters, Betsy Jensen, Tina West; brothers, Jerry Huffman, Clint Pachmayr; daughters, Kelly Conway, Misty Stansberry; son, Michael Walker; and stepdaughter, Stephanie Crossgrove.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



