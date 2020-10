Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Snyder Gibson, 74, of Jacksonville died Oct. 1, 2020.

Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at LightHouse Baptist Church.

Survivors include children, Debra Crea of Wilmington, Robert Bell of Jacksonville, Andrew Bell of West Seneca, New York, Charles Bell of St. Lucie, Florida.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



