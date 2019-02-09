ROSE HILL -- Mary Bell Bradshaw Graham, 98, of Rose Hill, died Thursday, Feb. 7, at Kenansville Health and Rehabilitation.
A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Island Creek A.M.E Church in Rose Hill.
Survivors include: two sons, Donald Graham of Greensboro and Cleveland Allen Graham of Fayetteville; one brother, Robert Bradshaw of Fayetteville; one sister, Donnie Frances Kenan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grand-child.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019