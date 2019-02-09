Obituary

ROSE HILL -- Mary Bell Bradshaw Graham, 98, of Rose Hill, died Thursday, Feb. 7, at Kenansville Health and Rehabilitation.

A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Island Creek A.M.E Church in Rose Hill.

Survivors include: two sons, Donald Graham of Greensboro and Cleveland Allen Graham of Fayetteville; one brother, Robert Bradshaw of Fayetteville; one sister, Donnie Frances Kenan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grand-child.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.



Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close